НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six

грип - настинка - болни
Снимка: The photo is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:04, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Six districts (out of a total of 28) in the country are now in a flu epidemic. The latest two districts which introduce measures as of today are Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad, with Varna joining them from tomorrow.

General practitioners (GPs) believe that suspending consultations for women and children will not reduce the number of sick people in the city. They insist that students should not attend classes during a flu epidemic.

"The main problem is the contact between children and working adults," said Alexander Kalaidzhiev, a general practitioner.

According to GPs, the "green corridors" introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic prevent the mixing of sick and healthy patients in front of doctors' offices.

Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad are now officially in a flu epidemic.

"The green corridors do not disrupt the routine of preventive check-ups or vaccination coverage," explained Dr. Tanya Dipchikova, a general practitioner.

The Regional Health Inspectorate explained that the situation is being monitored daily, and the possibility of remote learning for students is already being discussed.

Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna district starting January 23

Also, GPs are facing financial losses due to the suspension of preventive check-ups. At the same time, their workload has drastically increased due to the large number of flu patients.

"GPs are paid for performing preventive and dispensary check-ups. We don’t get paid for patient examinations. In fact, we will be working more but for less money," explained Dr. Alexander Kalaidzhiev.

Currently, the highest number of individuals with flu is among children under 14 years old.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
16:47, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
 Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
16:32, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
16:16, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
15:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
15:35, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
14:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
14:25, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
11:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
10:06, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 First meeting of the Joint Governance Council: The urgent need for a budget tops the agenda
First meeting of the Joint Governance Council: The urgent need for a budget tops the agenda
20:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Minister of Justice convenes an extraordinary meeting of SJC Plenum on Thursday
Minister of Justice convenes an extraordinary meeting of SJC Plenum on Thursday
20:03, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
19:36, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
More from: Health
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Топ 24
Най-четени
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано от строителя
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано...
Обявяват грипна епидемия и в област Варна от 23 януари
Обявяват грипна епидемия и в област Варна от 23 януари
76 са загиналите при големия пожар в хотел в Турция
76 са загиналите при големия пожар в хотел в Турция
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Най-много свободни работни позиции са обявени в сектор "Образование"
Най-много свободни работни позиции са обявени в сектор "Образование"
Националките ни по бокс със съвместен лагер с отбора на Англия
Националките ни по бокс със съвместен лагер с отбора на Англия