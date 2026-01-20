The resignation of President Rumen Radev has been submitted to the Constitutional Court, and the head of state is now awaiting its ruling. What follows procedurally, and how are the other political forces commenting on the move by the outgoing president?

Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns

President Rumen Radev has formally lodged his resignation with the Constitutional Court for approval. However, the Constitution does not specify a deadline by which the constitutional judges are required to rule. According to legal experts, their decision is not expected to be delayed.

Prof. Plamen Kirov, constitutional law expert, said: “It seems to me that this will be resolved very quickly, within two or three days.”

Prof. Plamen Kirov: The stakes of the presidential elections will be high.

Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov, constitutional law expert, commented:

“The resignation shall be submitted to the Constitutional Court. This is an undisputed procedure in this case, because the only thing the constitutional judges have to do is to establish the authenticity of the President’s will. That is clearly beyond any doubt. It was expressed personally and publicly before the nation. Literally within a matter of days, at most by the end of the week, the Court should establish this fact.”

So far in Bulgaria’s political history, only Vice President Blaga Dimitrova has resigned from office. In 1993, she stepped down because of her disagreement with the actions of President Zhelyu Zhelev. At that time, the Constitutional Court ruled within six days.

Once President Radev’s resignation is confirmed, Vice President Iliana Iotova will take the oath of office as President before the National Assembly. She will then continue the procedure by forming a caretaker government and setting a date for parliamentary elections.