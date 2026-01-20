БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026...
Чете се за: 23:32 мин.
Григор Димитров отпадна на старта на Australian Open
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Resignation of President Rumen Radev Has Been Submitted to the Constitutional Court

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев тръгва дондуков
Снимка: BTA

The resignation of President Rumen Radev has been submitted to the Constitutional Court, and the head of state is now awaiting its ruling. What follows procedurally, and how are the other political forces commenting on the move by the outgoing president?

Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns

President Rumen Radev has formally lodged his resignation with the Constitutional Court for approval. However, the Constitution does not specify a deadline by which the constitutional judges are required to rule. According to legal experts, their decision is not expected to be delayed.

Prof. Plamen Kirov, constitutional law expert, said:

“It seems to me that this will be resolved very quickly, within two or three days.”
Prof. Plamen Kirov: The stakes of the presidential elections will be high.

Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov, constitutional law expert, commented:

“The resignation shall be submitted to the Constitutional Court. This is an undisputed procedure in this case, because the only thing the constitutional judges have to do is to establish the authenticity of the President’s will. That is clearly beyond any doubt. It was expressed personally and publicly before the nation. Literally within a matter of days, at most by the end of the week, the Court should establish this fact.”

So far in Bulgaria’s political history, only Vice President Blaga Dimitrova has resigned from office. In 1993, she stepped down because of her disagreement with the actions of President Zhelyu Zhelev. At that time, the Constitutional Court ruled within six days.

Once President Radev’s resignation is confirmed, Vice President Iliana Iotova will take the oath of office as President before the National Assembly. She will then continue the procedure by forming a caretaker government and setting a date for parliamentary elections.

Prof. Plamen Kirov said:

“With this move by the President, which was expected by everyone, the procedure will be delayed. Our attention is focused on the forthcoming early elections. Elections must take place, of course. They will not be on 29 March, because we are missing the timetable. They will be after Easter.”
Until now, the parties represented in parliament had been insisting that the vote should be held at the end of March or at the beginning of April.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
2
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
МОН: Не се налага удължаване на междусрочната ваканция заради грипа
3
МОН: Не се налага удължаване на междусрочната ваканция заради грипа
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
4
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Испания потъва в траур
5
Испания потъва в траур
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
6
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
6
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти

More from: Bulgaria

Significantly Warmer Weather Expected in the Coming Days
Significantly Warmer Weather Expected in the Coming Days
'Border Police' Disrupted an Attempt for Smuggling Marijuana Worth Approximately €5.5 Million 'Border Police' Disrupted an Attempt for Smuggling Marijuana Worth Approximately €5.5 Million
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Reactions of the Political Parties Following the President’s Resignation Reactions of the Political Parties Following the President’s Resignation
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
What Does the Constitution Provide for When the President Resigns? What Does the Constitution Provide for When the President Resigns?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns Bulgaria's President Radev Resigns
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени 58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026 – от 6 до 22 февруари по БНТ В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026 – от 6 до 22 февруари по БНТ
Чете се за: 23:32 мин.
Спорт
В Давос се решава съдбата на Гренландия, Тръмп продължава да иска...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
По света
Пак в Монтанско - сметката за вода дойде, мъж опита да плати с...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Снежен апокалипсис парализира Камчатка (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Протест на фермери пред ЕП в Страсбург срещу споразумението със...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ