Thirty New Measles Cases Reported in Bulgaria

A further 30 cases of Measles have been recorded in Bulgaria between 6 and 12 April, according to data from the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Since the start of the year, a total of 104 cases have been reported, compared with just one case during the same period last year.

Measles vaccination is mandatory in Bulgaria and is administered after 13 months of age and again at around the age of 12. Children aged between 13 months and 11–12 years should have received at least one dose of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while those born before 2015 are expected to have received two doses.

Caretaker Health Minister Mihail Okolijski said earlier that there is currently no epidemic, but warned of declining vaccination coverage.

He pointed to cases of incomplete or even fictitious vaccinations, noting that coverage for the second MMR dose has fallen below 82%, which increases the risk of an outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread through close contact with an infected person. According to the Ministry of Health, common symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, watery eyes, inflammation of the eyes and a rash.

Health authorities advise that anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case should seek medical attention promptly, as vaccination may still be administered within 72 hours of exposure.