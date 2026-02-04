Three Men found Dead Near Petrohan: Which Lines of Inquiry Are Investigators Pursuing?

The discovery of three dead men at the former Petrohan mountain hut has raised multiple questions about the crime itself, the oversight of the site and the activities of the non-governmental organisation that previously managed it. At least three more people are still being sought, including the hut’s owner, Ivaylo Kalushev.

Three Men Found Dead in Mountain Lodge Near Petrohan Pass

Investigation Continues into Triple Deaths at Petrohan Mountain Lodge, Bullet Marks in the Heads of the Three Killed

Little is still known about the case involving the three deceased men. Investigators are searching for at least three additional individuals, among them Ivaylo Kalushev, the hut’s owner. It is not even clear whether he is currently in the country. Kalushev is known to have lived in Mexico for a considerable period, and there are suspicions that he may have been involved in illegal activities, though these have not yet been confirmed.

in an interview for the BNT's 'The Day Begins' programme yesterday, February 3, Associate Professor Nedelcho Stoychev, a criminal psychologist, commented on the serious criminal case. According to him, the fire at the hut was most likely started deliberately in order to destroy footage from surveillance cameras.

The investigation will establish the details surrounding the incident, as it remains unclear whether it was a case of murder or a form of ritual suicide. The prevailing assumption among experts is that, if it was murder, it was driven by emotional motives — a situation that escalated rapidly and resulted in the killings — rather than a crime that was carefully prepared and planned in advance.

Large quantities of legally owned firearms were found at the hut, along with drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras capable of monitoring an area of more than 700 square kilometres. These were reportedly used in connection with the activities of a non-governmental organisation involved in supporting the protection of designated natural areas. The organisation’s agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water was terminated in the summer of 2025, having originally been signed in February 2022.

Investigators will also have to clarify whether the group was involved in trafficking illegal migrants, as the area is close to the border with the Republic of Serbia and is on a known route used by migrants travelling towards Central and Western Europe.

Suspicions of paedophilia-related crimes also remain. It is known that the main individual responsible for gathering children was Ivaylo Kalushev, one of those currently being sought.

The results of the autopsies are expected later today and are likely to provide greater clarity on how the three men were shot.

Local residents claim they had previously reported irregularities, but police say they have no record of such reports.