БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Тервел Замфиров донесе първия олимпийски медал за...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Тервел Замфиров отстъпи на крачка от олимпийския финал
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Тервел Замфиров сред най-добрите четирима в света след...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Тервел Замфиров се класира за четвъртфиналите в...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Тервел Замфиров и Радослав Янков са на осминафинал в...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Малена Замфирова се класира за осминафиналите в...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Men found Dead Near Petrohan: Which Lines of Inquiry Are Investigators Pursuing?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
EN
Запази
три тела открити хижа близост прохода петрохан снимки

The discovery of three dead men at the former Petrohan mountain hut has raised multiple questions about the crime itself, the oversight of the site and the activities of the non-governmental organisation that previously managed it. At least three more people are still being sought, including the hut’s owner, Ivaylo Kalushev.

Three Men Found Dead in Mountain Lodge Near Petrohan Pass

Investigation Continues into Triple Deaths at Petrohan Mountain Lodge, Bullet Marks in the Heads of the Three Killed

Little is still known about the case involving the three deceased men. Investigators are searching for at least three additional individuals, among them Ivaylo Kalushev, the hut’s owner. It is not even clear whether he is currently in the country. Kalushev is known to have lived in Mexico for a considerable period, and there are suspicions that he may have been involved in illegal activities, though these have not yet been confirmed.

in an interview for the BNT's 'The Day Begins' programme yesterday, February 3, Associate Professor Nedelcho Stoychev, a criminal psychologist, commented on the serious criminal case. According to him, the fire at the hut was most likely started deliberately in order to destroy footage from surveillance cameras.

The investigation will establish the details surrounding the incident, as it remains unclear whether it was a case of murder or a form of ritual suicide. The prevailing assumption among experts is that, if it was murder, it was driven by emotional motives — a situation that escalated rapidly and resulted in the killings — rather than a crime that was carefully prepared and planned in advance.

Large quantities of legally owned firearms were found at the hut, along with drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras capable of monitoring an area of more than 700 square kilometres. These were reportedly used in connection with the activities of a non-governmental organisation involved in supporting the protection of designated natural areas. The organisation’s agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water was terminated in the summer of 2025, having originally been signed in February 2022.

Investigators will also have to clarify whether the group was involved in trafficking illegal migrants, as the area is close to the border with the Republic of Serbia and is on a known route used by migrants travelling towards Central and Western Europe.

Suspicions of paedophilia-related crimes also remain. It is known that the main individual responsible for gathering children was Ivaylo Kalushev, one of those currently being sought.

The results of the autopsies are expected later today and are likely to provide greater clarity on how the three men were shot.

Local residents claim they had previously reported irregularities, but police say they have no record of such reports.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо
1
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
3
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...
Случаят „Петрохан“ и бавенето на изборите – позициите на ГЕРБ и ПП-ДБ
4
Случаят „Петрохан“ и бавенето на изборите –...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо
2
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
3
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Bulgaria

Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots
Fatal Outcome in Unprecedented Crime: Those Sought in the “Petrohan” Case Found Dead from Gunshots
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It? How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата Тервел Замфиров: Чувствам се, сякаш съм си свършил работата
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Спорт
"Героят на България днес": Президентът Илияна Йотова поздрави Тервел Замфиров "Героят на България днес": Президентът Илияна Йотова поздрави Тервел Замфиров
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Сергей Станишев за избора на Крум Зарков: Оптимист съм за бъдещето на БСП Сергей Станишев за избора на Крум Зарков: Оптимист съм за бъдещето на БСП
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Протести и сблъсъци: Милано извън Олимпийските игри
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
По света
Иран заплаши: Ще продължи да обогатява уран, дори в случай на война
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Съветът за мир: Тръмп организира първо заседание на 19 февруари
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Забраняват социалните мрежи в Чехия за лица под 15-годишна възраст?
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ