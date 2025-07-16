Three Villages in Blagoevgrad Municipality Face Water Rationing Due to Drought

The villages of Buchino, Moshtanets, and Drenkovo in Blagoevgrad Municipality (Southwestern Bulgaria) are currently under water rationing as a result of drought. Water is being supplied only twice a week for a few hours, due to a drastic decrease in flow from the catchment sources.
In Drenkovo, however, residents report that many households have not had any running water from their taps for months.
For drinking, domestic use, and irrigation, locals rely on water transported in containers, private wells, or one of the few remaining spring fountains in the village.
“We collect water from fountains, from Logodazh—there’s one that flows constantly, so we go there, fill up, and bring it back. Otherwise, there’s nothing. We are living without water here.”
“Water only flows in winter, when it’s not being used—neither for irrigation nor anything else. That’s when there’s water. And when the river swells. But now everything is dry—no water in the river, nowhere.”
“Up the ravine there’s a catchment, that’s the only water source we have. I’m cleaning here now to be able to collect some, so we can bring water home in buckets for the animals.”