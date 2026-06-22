Torso of Hercules Reveals Evidence of an Earlier Temple at Heraclea Sintica

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica have uncovered a torso of Hercules, a find that is shaping up to be one of the most significant discoveries of the season.

According to the head of the excavation team, Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, the artefact provides important evidence for the existence of an earlier temple beneath the Temple of Hercules currently being excavated.

The architectural elements and marble fragments uncovered at the site suggest that the older structure also served a cultic purpose, although it was likely destroyed by fire. Preliminary findings indicate that the discovery dates from the 3rd–2nd centuries BC.

Archaeologists are continuing to investigate the complex in order to clarify its development and reconstruct its overall layout.

Alongside the excavations, conservation and restoration work is also being carried out on the artefacts recovered from the site.