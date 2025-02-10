НОВИНИ
Traffic in "Kriiviya Tunnel" in the Kresna Gorge resumes after replacement of lighting

започва ремонтът осветлението bdquoкривия тунелldquo
Снимка: БГНЕС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:22, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

After a complete replacement of the lighting, traffic has been resumed in the "Kriiviya Tunnel" in the Kresna Gorge (a steep valley in south-western Bulgaria). The repair of the facility was ordered by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The tunnel now has new lighting that adapts to the visibility needs of drivers. New lighting has also been installed at both entrances. The tunnel has received new pavement, road markings, and updated directional signs.

"It’s well done. Everything is of good quality. It’s lit and safe," said one driver.

According to another, this should have been done a long time ago.

"Adaptive, leading, and emergency lighting was installed, which contributes to the primary lighting of the facility. Cleaning, washing, and repainting of the tunnel were also carried out," said Eng. Rosen Markov, Director of the district road managment in Blagoevgrad.

It is expected that by the end of the year, the bollards in the Kresna Gorge will also be replaced.

***

On January 31, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, tasked the Chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency, Eng. Yordan Valchev, with urgently restoring the lighting in the "Kriiviya Tunnel" in the Kresna Gorge.

Te PM requested that Yordan Valchev resolve the issue within 7 days. The order came in response to numerous complaints from citizens and concerns regarding safety.

The impenetrable darkness in the "Kriiviya Tunnel" through the Kresna Gorge poses a threat to the safety of travelers. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov ordered the urgent actions to ensure the safety of vehicles and people passing through the tunnel as soon as possible.

