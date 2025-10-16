БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Traffic on Danube Bridge at Ruse to Be Suspended on 4 November Due to Major Repairs

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
The passage of cars will be restricted for 12 hours and heavy goods vehicles - for 24 hours

спират изцяло движението дунав мост русе ноември

Traffic across the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be suspended on 4 November as part of the ongoing major renovation works, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

Passenger cars will be restricted from crossing the bridge between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., while heavy goods vehicles will face a 24-hour suspension – from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November until 9:00 a.m. on 5 November.

“The current stage of construction on the 320-metre section in the direction of Romania requires that, for at least the first 12 hours after the concrete mix is laid to connect the expansion joint between the last two repaired sections, there must be no traffic at all in order to ensure a solid bond between the panels and the strength of the concrete. Compliance with this technical requirement necessitates a complete traffic stop,” the RIA explained.

Traffic on the facility was previously stopped for 24 hours in March this year for similar works on another section. During all other periods, construction has continued without full closures, with vehicles moving two-way in the lane where no work is being carried out.

The Road Infrastructure Agency apologises to drivers for the inconvenience but stresses that the bridge repairs are both necessary and urgent.

While the bridge is closed, heavy goods vehicle drivers will be able to use designated parking areas and rest stops in the regions of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, and Haskovo. Maps showing waiting areas and alternative routes are available online.

During the restriction period (from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November to 9:00 a.m. on 5 November), route passes that include the bridge crossing will not be valid. The measure applies to all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes. Drivers who have purchased route passes in advance should note that if a pass is activated before the closure and its 24-hour validity expires during the suspension, it will not be usable afterward.

