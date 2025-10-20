БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази
променя организацията движение участък тракия

Due to intense traffic from Monday to Thursday, the traffic organisation on the Trakia Motorway (A1) in Sofia Province between km 24 and km 33 will be changed, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

During the afternoon, four times daily — at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00 — all vehicles travelling from Plovdiv to Sofia will be stopped for approximately 30–45 minutes. During this period, the three lanes normally heading to Sofia will be used exclusively for traffic travelling from Sofia to Plovdiv, allowing authorities to manage congestion and regulate the flow of vehicles forming queues.

The RIA noted that drivers travelling to and from Plovdiv may also use alternative routes, including the I-6 Sofiya–Karlovo road (Podbalkanski Road) and the Ihtiman–Samokov road. Additional traffic control measures may be implemented at the discretion of the Road Police.

Roadworks are also ongoing in three other sections of the Trakia Motorway, in Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, and Sliven provinces, where one carriageway is under repair and two-way traffic is redirected to the lanes not under construction.

On the Hemus Motorway (A2), repair works continue between km 0 and km 8 in the direction of Sofia. Two-way traffic is using the lanes towards Varna, with a speed limit of 50 km/h. On Monday, from 06:30 to 11:00, two lanes will be allocated towards Sofia, while traffic to Varna will be diverted via a detour along I-1 Sofia–Gorni Bogrov to the Yana interchange.

On other weekdays, traffic will continue to use the Varna-bound lanes for two-way travel, with one lane towards Sofia and one lane towards Varna.

The changes in traffic organisation on the Trakia and Hemus Motorways have been coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, which may implement additional measures to enhance road safety and manage traffic flow, the RIA added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на реплики в "Денят започва"
1
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на...
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
2
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
3
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
За първи път ДПС спечели кметско място в община Димитровград
4
За първи път ДПС спечели кметско място в община Димитровград
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
5
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП "Чистота" - Пловдив
6
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
5
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
6
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...

More from: Bulgaria

Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative Commission on Protection of Competition Inspects Presidential Administration Over Medical Equipment from “The Bulgarian Christmas” Initiative
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest Bulgaria Ready to Allow Putin’s Plane to Pass Through Its Airspace for Possible Meeting with Trump and Zelensky in Budapest
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year Taxi Fares in Sofia Could Increase by Nearly 19% from January Next Year
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev Attends EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev Attends EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy in Shopping Centre in Sofia Has Made a Full Confession Suspect in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy in Shopping Centre in Sofia Has Made a Full Confession
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди коалиционния съвет Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди коалиционния съвет
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Бактерии в топлата вода? - изследване проверява има ли опасност за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата с Путин: Ще успее ли Тръмп да замрази войната в Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Кражбата в Лувъра: Властите издирват накитите и извършителите на...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ