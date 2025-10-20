Traffic Organisation Changes on Trakia Motorway Due to Roadworks

Due to intense traffic from Monday to Thursday, the traffic organisation on the Trakia Motorway (A1) in Sofia Province between km 24 and km 33 will be changed, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

During the afternoon, four times daily — at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00 — all vehicles travelling from Plovdiv to Sofia will be stopped for approximately 30–45 minutes. During this period, the three lanes normally heading to Sofia will be used exclusively for traffic travelling from Sofia to Plovdiv, allowing authorities to manage congestion and regulate the flow of vehicles forming queues.

The RIA noted that drivers travelling to and from Plovdiv may also use alternative routes, including the I-6 Sofiya–Karlovo road (Podbalkanski Road) and the Ihtiman–Samokov road. Additional traffic control measures may be implemented at the discretion of the Road Police.

Roadworks are also ongoing in three other sections of the Trakia Motorway, in Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, and Sliven provinces, where one carriageway is under repair and two-way traffic is redirected to the lanes not under construction.

On the Hemus Motorway (A2), repair works continue between km 0 and km 8 in the direction of Sofia. Two-way traffic is using the lanes towards Varna, with a speed limit of 50 km/h. On Monday, from 06:30 to 11:00, two lanes will be allocated towards Sofia, while traffic to Varna will be diverted via a detour along I-1 Sofia–Gorni Bogrov to the Yana interchange.

On other weekdays, traffic will continue to use the Varna-bound lanes for two-way travel, with one lane towards Sofia and one lane towards Varna.

The changes in traffic organisation on the Trakia and Hemus Motorways have been coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, which may implement additional measures to enhance road safety and manage traffic flow, the RIA added.