Traffic Police Officers Detained in Haskovo

Traffic Police officers in Haskovo have been detained following a joint operation by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Department. According to preliminary information, the arrests are linked to a corruption scheme involving vehicle registrations.

Early reports indicate that two or three officers connected to the scheme have been taken into custody. A woman employed by an insurance company has also been arrested. Several insurance desks are located near the entrance of the Traffic Police office in Haskovo, and investigators have reportedly sealed off one of them.

No official details have been released so far. The police and the Haskovo Prosecutor’s Office are expected to provide further information later in the day.