Traffic Temporarily Stopped in Both Directions on the Asenovgrad–Smolyan Road

A lorry with a trailer has jackknifed and blocked the road
Traffic has been suspended in both directions on the Asenovgrad–Smolyan road, the Plovdiv Regional Police said on October 27.
The temporary restriction was introduced after a lorry with a trailer jackknifed near Bachkovo, blocking the roadway in the direction of Narechenski Bani.
There are no reported injuries. The incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m., and police patrols from the Asenovgrad Police Department are currently redirecting vehicles along alternative routes until the lorry is removed.