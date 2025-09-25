БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Признаха Саркози за виновен в престъпен заговор с Кадафи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Trend” Poll: GERB in the Lead if Elections Were Held Today, with “Vazrazhdane” and “MRF – New Beginning” Battling for Second Place

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази

Parliament maintains its traditionally low approval rating

тренд избори герб начело възраждане дпс ndash ново начало битка второто

GERB–UDF take the lead in new parliamentary elections, according to data from a survey coducted by the polling agency “Trend”.

The party would receive 26.4% of the vote if elections were held today.

The contest for second place is particularly tight, with three formations almost neck-and-neck: “Vazrazhdane” (13.9%), MRF – New Beginning (13.5%), and We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (13.3%).

In fifth position comes Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left with 7.2%, followed closely by Morality, Unity Honour (MECH) with (6.5%) and There Is Such a People (5.7%).

“Velichie” remains close to the parliamentary threshold with 4.1%, while Alliance for Rights and Freedoms stays firmly below it with 2.5%.

According to the survey, 48% of respondents declared they would cast their vote if elections were held now – equal to around 2,640,000 voters.

The data also reveal a rather pessimistic public outlook on the economic situation.

Only 18% believe conditions in the country will improve over the next year, while 38% expect a deterioration – the highest negative share since the start of the year.

With regard to personal well-being, 17% of Bulgarians are optimistic, whereas 31% anticipate their circumstances will worsen.

The Parliament continues to register traditionally low approval levels – only 15% express a positive opinion, compared to 77% negative.

In September, 23% gave the government a positive rating, while negative evaluations have been gradually increasing over recent months, reaching 66% this month. Public attitudes towards the President remain more balanced – with 43% positive and 44% negative assessments.

The survey was commissioned by “24 Chasa” (24 Hours) Daily and conducted through direct, standardised face-to-face interviews among 1,004 respondents over the age of 18 in the period 13–20 September.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
1
Лудогорец стартира основната фаза на Лига Европа с успех над Малмьо
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния квартал „Хаджи Димитър“
2
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния...
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
3
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
4
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в...
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
5
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
6
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Politics

President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of
President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of
Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update) Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update)
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО) След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5 години затвор Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5 години затвор
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка пощенска...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във властта,...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
И те закриват сезона: Семейство диви прасета отиде на плаж във...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ