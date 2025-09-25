GERB–UDF take the lead in new parliamentary elections, according to data from a survey coducted by the polling agency “Trend”.

The party would receive 26.4% of the vote if elections were held today.

The contest for second place is particularly tight, with three formations almost neck-and-neck: “Vazrazhdane” (13.9%), MRF – New Beginning (13.5%), and We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (13.3%).

In fifth position comes Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left with 7.2%, followed closely by Morality, Unity Honour (MECH) with (6.5%) and There Is Such a People (5.7%).

“Velichie” remains close to the parliamentary threshold with 4.1%, while Alliance for Rights and Freedoms stays firmly below it with 2.5%.

According to the survey, 48% of respondents declared they would cast their vote if elections were held now – equal to around 2,640,000 voters.

The data also reveal a rather pessimistic public outlook on the economic situation.

Only 18% believe conditions in the country will improve over the next year, while 38% expect a deterioration – the highest negative share since the start of the year.

With regard to personal well-being, 17% of Bulgarians are optimistic, whereas 31% anticipate their circumstances will worsen.

The Parliament continues to register traditionally low approval levels – only 15% express a positive opinion, compared to 77% negative.

In September, 23% gave the government a positive rating, while negative evaluations have been gradually increasing over recent months, reaching 66% this month. Public attitudes towards the President remain more balanced – with 43% positive and 44% negative assessments.

The survey was commissioned by “24 Chasa” (24 Hours) Daily and conducted through direct, standardised face-to-face interviews among 1,004 respondents over the age of 18 in the period 13–20 September.