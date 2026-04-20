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Turkish Lorry Has Fallen Into Rravine near Veliko Tarnovo, Driver Killed

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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The traffic through the Pass of the Republic is suspended

турски тир падне дере великотърновско шофьорът загинал

The traffic through the Pass of the Republic is temporarily suspended following a serious accident, the press centre of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo said.

At around 19:00 local time on April 20, near the village of Mishemorkov Han, a Turkish lorry left the roadway, struck a roadside barrier and fell into a ravine. According to initial reports, the driver has died.

Part of the cargo has spilled into one of the lanes, and recovery operations are under way to remove the vehicle.

A diversion has been put in place for cars via the Shipka Pass, while heavy goods vehicles are being held. The causes of the crash are under investigation, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened.

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