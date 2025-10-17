Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an electric scooter accident in Ruse this evening, October 17. The accident occurred shortly after 5:00 PM in the “Zdravec East” district, at an intersection on one of the city’s busy boulevards, “Lipnik.”

The boys were riding the scooter on the service road parallel to the boulevard when they were hit by a car turning right from “Bratislava” Street. Both teenagers were taken to hospital.

One of them sustained only minor injuries, and a scan revealed no signs of traumatic brain injury. The condition of the second boy is still being assessed, and a decision will be made on whether they will require hospitalisation.