БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази
двама младежи пострадаха инцидент тротинетка русе снимки
Снимка: BNT

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an electric scooter accident in Ruse this evening, October 17. The accident occurred shortly after 5:00 PM in the “Zdravec East” district, at an intersection on one of the city’s busy boulevards, “Lipnik.”

The boys were riding the scooter on the service road parallel to the boulevard when they were hit by a car turning right from “Bratislava” Street. Both teenagers were taken to hospital.

One of them sustained only minor injuries, and a scan revealed no signs of traumatic brain injury. The condition of the second boy is still being assessed, and a decision will be made on whether they will require hospitalisation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
1
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас" по БНТ
2
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
На парно, ток или дърва: Колко ще ни струва отоплението тази зима?
3
На парно, ток или дърва: Колко ще ни струва отоплението тази зима?
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме гаранции от ЕС и от източния ни съсед
4
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме...
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите "Томахоук"
5
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
6
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Bulgaria

Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year
Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year
Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Over 1,000 New Navigational Markers to Be Installed Along the Bulgarian Section of the Danube Over 1,000 New Navigational Markers to Be Installed Along the Bulgarian Section of the Danube
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
BNT-Ruse Receives Regional Media Award BNT-Ruse Receives Regional Media Award
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Volunteers and Municipal Teams Remove 8 Tonnes of Rubbish from Sofia’s Filipovtsi District Volunteers and Municipal Teams Remove 8 Tonnes of Rubbish from Sofia’s Filipovtsi District
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Какво представляват ракетите "Томахоук" и какви възможности дават на Украйна? Какво представляват ракетите "Томахоук" и какви възможности дават на Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Коалицията под напрежение: ГЕРБ търси ново мнозинство в парламента (ОБЗОР) Коалицията под напрежение: ГЕРБ търси ново мнозинство в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Бащата Николай Попов има съмнения в решаващата автотехническа експертиза Делото "Сияна": Бащата Николай Попов има съмнения в решаващата автотехническа експертиза
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Провалена пленарна седмица: Реакцията на опозицията
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Двама младежи пострадаха при инцидент с тротинетка в Русе (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Младеж подпали умишлено беседка на площад в Бургас (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Всеки българин изхвърля по 93 кг храна годишно
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ