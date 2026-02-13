Two Arrested for Attempting to Put Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Into Circulation in Gambling Halls in Stara Zagora

A man and a woman have been detained for up to 24 hours on suspicion of attempting to put counterfeit euro banknotes into circulation at gaming halls in Stara Zagora (Southern Bulgaria).

Police at the First District Police Department received a report from a woman who said a customer at a gaming venue had tried to pay for play with a counterfeit €20 note. Earlier, the same man had also attempted to make a purchase at another commercial outlet in the city using a fake €50 note.

Officers dispatched to the gaming hall identified and detained an 18-year-old man. During a subsequent search, a €20 banknote suspected to be counterfeit was found on him and seized.

A 35-year-old woman was also detained after allegedly attempting to pay with counterfeit money. She was in a gaming hall when officers carried out a check. Police seized four fake €20 banknotes from her, along with a small resealable plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance, which is to undergo laboratory analysis.

Fast-track criminal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.