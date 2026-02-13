БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Абсурдно: Повече от 3500 евро такса смет получи...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Материали от разследването по случая "Петрохан"...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само...
Чете се за: 07:47 мин.
Атанас Атанасов за случая "Петрохан": Шоумени...
Чете се за: 10:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Arrested for Attempting to Put Counterfeit Euro Banknotes Into Circulation in Gambling Halls in Stara Zagora

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The banknotes are denominated in 20 and 50 euros

засечени фалшиви банкноти евро казина кюстендил вършец

A man and a woman have been detained for up to 24 hours on suspicion of attempting to put counterfeit euro banknotes into circulation at gaming halls in Stara Zagora (Southern Bulgaria).

Police at the First District Police Department received a report from a woman who said a customer at a gaming venue had tried to pay for play with a counterfeit €20 note. Earlier, the same man had also attempted to make a purchase at another commercial outlet in the city using a fake €50 note.

Officers dispatched to the gaming hall identified and detained an 18-year-old man. During a subsequent search, a €20 banknote suspected to be counterfeit was found on him and seized.

A 35-year-old woman was also detained after allegedly attempting to pay with counterfeit money. She was in a gaming hall when officers carried out a check. Police seized four fake €20 banknotes from her, along with a small resealable plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance, which is to undergo laboratory analysis.

Fast-track criminal proceedings have been initiated in both cases.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
3
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
Красимир Вълчев: Частното училище, в което е учило убитото 15-годишно момче, системно е прикривало отсъствия на ученици
4
Красимир Вълчев: Частното училище, в което е учило убитото...
Росен Желязков след избора на Гюров: Предстоят предизвикателства пред служебния кабинет
5
Росен Желязков след избора на Гюров: Предстоят предизвикателства...
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса "Петрохан"
6
Васил Терзиев, Борислав Сандов и Манол Генов по казуса...

Най-четени

Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
1
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
2
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
4
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
5
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви издирваните по случая "Петрохан"
6
Фатална развръзка на престъплението без аналог: Откриха мъртви...

More from: Bulgaria

“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
Lorry Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Near Village of Petko Karavelovo Lorry Strikes and Kills Pedestrian Near Village of Petko Karavelovo
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Celebrations in Troyan for Olympic Bronze Medallist Laura Hristova Celebrations in Troyan for Olympic Bronze Medallist Laura Hristova
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Four Century-Old Trees Granted Protected Status by Environment Minister Four Century-Old Trees Granted Protected Status by Environment Minister
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Valentine’s Day Wedding Boom in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad Valentine’s Day Wedding Boom in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Two Workers Injured by Electric Arc in Village Near Plovdiv Two Workers Injured by Electric Arc in Village Near Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и разследваната по случая "Петрохан" „Национална агенция за контрол на защитените територии“
Било е проведено учение между ОДМВР-Монтана и разследваната по...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Женева ще е домакин на следващия кръг от преговори за мир в Украйна Женева ще е домакин на следващия кръг от преговори за мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за бившия зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов Срещу 5000 евро гаранция: Съдът отмени домашния арест за бившия зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните нападки продължават Данните за "Петрохан" вече са в парламента, взаимните нападки продължават
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Ключова промяна в климатичната политика на САЩ - какви ще са...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Абсурдно: Повече от 3500 евро такса смет получи читалището в...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Стабилизирано е състоянието на 15-годишното момиче, намушкано вчера...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Тир блъсна и уби пешеходка край село Петко Каравелово, пътят Велико...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ