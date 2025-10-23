БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
25-годишният Фахри, обвинен в тройното убийство на...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Радев: "Коалиция Магнитски" е официализирана -...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

Two Arrested in Plovdiv for Large-Scale Construction Fraud Scheme

So far, 11 victims have been identified, with total losses estimated at around 640,000 leva.

A man and a woman have been detained following an investigation by the Economic Police Department in Plovdiv for allegedly committing multiple construction-related frauds over a period of more than three years. The specialised operation was carried out after evidence was gathered under pre-trial proceedings for large-scale fraud.

The investigation, supervised by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, began after a complaint was filed against a man who offered construction services but disappeared after receiving advance payments.

According to police findings, the 50-year-old man and his 35-year-old partner allegedly operated a long-running scheme in which they posed online as a legitimate construction company owner with extensive experience, a professional base, and staff. They targeted clients in the Plovdiv and Pazardzhik regions, offering house construction or renovation projects up to the issuance of an occupancy permit (Act 16).

To appear credible, clients were invited to sign contracts in an office space rented for the purpose near Plovdiv, where the woman acted as the firm’s “administrative manager.” Upon signing, clients were required to pay an advance fee. The perpetrators would begin work briefly before demanding further payments — after which they would cease communication and vanish.

During the investigation, numerous witnesses were questioned, several construction sites were inspected, and three properties and a vehicle were searched. Police seized company seals, business documentation, computer equipment, cash, and other evidence.

So far, 11 victims have been identified, with total losses estimated at around 640,000 leva.

The case remains under investigation. The man and woman have been formally charged and detained for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor.

