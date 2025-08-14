Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin

Two people were killed and two others injured in a serious accident last night (August 13) on the road between the villages of Kudelín and Vrav, the police in Vidin reported on August 14.

The signal for the road traffic accident was received via the 112 emergency line at 00:34. Police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. It was established that, while travelling at an inappropriate speed from the town of Bregovo towards the village of Novo Selo, a 23-year-old driver lost control of his car while coming out of a right-hand bend. The vehicle skidded, crossed the roadway from left to right, and struck two roadside trees in succession on the right-hand verge.

A 20-year-old passenger in the front seat died at the scene. The driver, who sustained multiple injuries, later died in Vidin hospital.

Two passengers from the rear seat — aged 20 and 34 — have been admitted to the intensive care unit of Vidin hospital. An investigative team carried out an on-site inspection.

The investigation is continuing as part of the pre-trial proceedings initiated in connection with the case.