БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Парламентът задължи МС да внесе закон за ратифициране на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Депутатите приеха на първо четене удължаването на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Цена на агнешкото от 14-16 евро прогнозира председателят...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two-Speed Europe — Where Does Bulgaria Stand?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
EN
Запази

Our country should be active in contributing to the development of the European Union, diplomats and experts explained

две скорости българия

Bulgaria should aim to be among the countries moving at the “first speed” in Europe, but must also play a more active role in shaping the development of the European Union, diplomats and experts said during a discussion on the future of European integration.

They identified political instability as a major obstacle, alongside the lack of equal criteria for countries that might become part of the EU’s core group.

Six leading countries driving deeper and faster integration in the EU are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Netherlands. They are seeking closer cooperation in defence, the economy and competitiveness. The key question, experts said, is whether other countries will be able to join them based on clear criteria or primarily on economic strength and political influence.

Lyubomir Kyuchukov, director of the Institute for Economics and International Relations, said Bulgaria could position itself among either the leading countries or those joining later, depending on the issue.

“Bulgaria, by its nature, can be among the leading countries on certain issues or among those joining later, as long as the concept itself allows for accession,” he said.

Experts say cohesion policy, regional stability, investment and agriculture are particularly important for Bulgaria. The country should also avoid falling behind in its European integration in areas such as the capital markets union and the digital euro. For that reason, they stress that not only the “speed” of integration matters, but also the direction of development.

Svetla Boneva, dean of the Faculty of International Economics and Politics at University of National and World Economy, said the country must first clarify its strategic direction.

“Bulgaria must define its direction before discussing speeds. The country should follow its interests, which lie in Europe, and participate in all integration processes,” she said.

Political stability will also be crucial if Bulgaria is to defend its interests effectively alongside other European states.

Meglena Plugchieva, a former deputy prime minister of Bulgaria, warned that frequent elections and changes of government were weakening the country’s standing.

“With constant elections and government changes, Bulgaria is losing weight and profile — we are not seen as a serious partner,” she said.

Dimitar Gardev, chair of the parliamentary committee on European affairs and oversight of EU funds, added that in an increasingly competitive global environment — particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies — no single country can achieve leadership alone.

Experts also pointed to the upcoming summit of EU leaders on 19 March, where strategic issues about Europe’s challenges and policy responses are expected to be discussed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова "танкерна война"?
2
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова...
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток
3
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
4
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
"Пак бих ги дал": Терзиев призна, че е дарил 251 000 лв. на групата от "Петрохан"
5
"Пак бих ги дал": Терзиев призна, че е дарил 251 000 лв....
Георги Бобев: Малена е в начален етап на възстановяване, пътят е дълъг
6
Георги Бобев: Малена е в начален етап на възстановяване, пътят е дълъг

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
4
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
5
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова, интервенцията е преминала успешно
6
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia Municipality Plans Construction of 10 New Public Parking Lots
Sofia Municipality Plans Construction of 10 New Public Parking Lots
BSP Opposes Bulgaria's Participation in Trump's Peace Board BSP Opposes Bulgaria's Participation in Trump's Peace Board
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Excellent Conditions for Tourism in the Mountains Tomorrow Excellent Conditions for Tourism in the Mountains Tomorrow
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Rare Bulgarian Coin Worth Nearly as Much as a One-Bedroom Flat in Sofia Rare Bulgarian Coin Worth Nearly as Much as a One-Bedroom Flat in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Депутатите задължиха кабинета "Гюров" да вземе мерки срещу ценовия шок от високите цени на горивата
Депутатите задължиха кабинета "Гюров" да вземе мерки...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Карина Караиванова беше избрана за подуправител на БНБ Карина Караиванова беше избрана за подуправител на БНБ
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
ГДБОП разби престъпна група за рекет, действала чрез насилие, изнудване и отвличане ГДБОП разби престъпна група за рекет, действала чрез насилие, изнудване и отвличане
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват служебни министри за натиск върху разследването по случая "Петрохан" НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват служебни министри за натиск върху разследването по случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Парламентът задължи МС да внесе закон за ратифициране на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът е готов да сезира Конституционния съд за решението на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Депутатите приеха на първо четене удължаването на удължителния...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Заради скока на горивата: САЩ позволиха за месец търговия с руски...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ