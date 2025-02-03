UK refused deportation of one of the Bulgarians involved in the over £50m benefit fraud

Authorities in the UK are refusing to deport one of the Bulgarians accused in the scheme for the largest drain on the kingdom's welfare system.

28-year-old Stoyan Stoyanov was sentenced to four years in prison in 2024 for his involvement in a criminal scheme that defrauded £50 million using forged documents.

Court in London sentenced the five Bulgarians who stole £54 million in UK’s biggest ever benefits fraud (update)

Stoyanov is currently serving his sentence but remains in the UK on immigration bail while prosecutors continue to search for the stolen funds.

During a court hearing last week, Stoyanov insisted on being returned to Bulgaria, arguing that as a father of three, he had the right to a normal life.

Deportation was denied as the search for the stolen money continues. Stoyanov is one of five Bulgarians accused of being involved in the largest fraud scheme against the UK social security system, with the group collectively sentenced to 25 years in prison.

