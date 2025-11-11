БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute

How are underwater archaeologists taking this and how will declaring an institute help their work?

UNESCO has officially recognised the Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre as one of its institutes, responsible for projects and initiatives across the Black Sea region and the Lower Danube.

How do underwater archaeologists view this acknowledgment, and how will the institute status support their work?

Dr Kalin Dimitrov from the Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre told Denyat Zapochva: “This is one step along a very long journey, which began in 1978 with the establishment of Bulgaria’s first underwater archaeology structure.

“They are particularly impressed by a few things. First, how long the centre has existed – practically, the Bulgarian centre is perhaps the third in the world, or at least in Europe, and it has continued to operate without interruption. UNESCO is also struck by the strong presence of women in Bulgarian underwater archaeology. In these two areas, which are highly significant for UNESCO, Bulgaria has quietly but successfully carved its own path.”

