UNESCO Mission in Bulgaria: Experts Highly Commend Underwater Archaeology Efforts

Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
EN
The Centre for Underwater Archaeology has received recognition from a UNESCO mission for its advanced technological equipment and scientific expertise. An expert group on the protection of underwater cultural heritage visited Nessebar and Sozopol to assess how Bulgaria is implementing UNESCO’s recommendations. The outcome of this mission is of particular importance, as Nessebar’s status as a World Heritage Site remains under review.

Bulgarian researchers have now secured their place in the international scientific community, with the Centre for Underwater Archaeology officially recognised as a UNESCO-affiliated institute. However, Nessebar’s World Heritage status continues to be in question, mainly due to new construction projects and the risk of losing the town’s historical identity. The preservation of underwater heritage also plays a significant role, with UNESCO experts currently advising and providing recommendations. The team is preparing to inspect the submerged section of the ancient fortress wall of Mesambria.

Prof. Robert Domzal, Chair of the UNESCO Scientific and Advisory Commission:

“We are still assessing what has been achieved and what remains to be done. These monuments are not fully visible to the public, and it is important to raise awareness — through educational activities, for example, or virtual films that can be made available in schools.”

Dr. Azeddine Karra, Deputy Chair of the UNESCO Scientific and Advisory Commission:

“I believe your efforts to preserve underwater heritage are commendable. We have seen that your researchers use modern technologies, which is crucial. I am even considering the possibility of establishing an exchange programme to learn from your experience.”

The positive evaluation of Bulgaria’s underwater heritage efforts by the expert mission will likely weigh in favour of keeping Nessebar on the World Heritage List. However, Bulgaria has also undertaken other commitments that still need to be fulfilled.

Dr. Nayden Prahov, Director of the Centre for Underwater Archaeology:

“The conservation and management plan must be completed — this is the responsibility of the Ministry of Culture. We are working on it and must submit it to UNESCO in the coming months.”

Alongside UNESCO experts, archaeologists from several countries gathered to exchange experience and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Valentina Todorovska, National Archaeological Museum, Skopje:

“Our collaboration with the Centre for Underwater Archaeology began in 2000, when one of your teams took part in excavations at prehistoric sites in Lake Ohrid. That is why mutual assistance and the sharing of knowledge are of great importance.”

The UNESCO-endorsed seminar also brought together researchers from Turkey, Romania, Montenegro, Egypt and Morocco.

