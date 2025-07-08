Ursula von der Leyen: "Bulgaria, the Euro is Coming! This Is a True Achievement."

The European Commission welcomes the Council’s decision to approve Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone on 1 January 2026, making it the 21st member state to adopt the single currency.

“Bulgaria, the euro is coming! On 1 January 2026, Bulgaria will become the 21st country in the eurozone. This means more than just a new currency – it is a true achievement. The euro will strengthen Bulgaria’s economy and bring significant benefits to Bulgarian citizens and businesses,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 8.

This historic decision follows the 2025 Convergence Report of the European Commission published on 4 June, which concluded that Bulgaria has successfully met the convergence criteria for joining the Eurozone. The European Central Bank issued a similar assessment in its convergence report published the same day.

The Council has also set the official exchange rate, paving the way for a smooth transition from the lev (BGN) to the euro, the Commission added.

Joining the euro area will bring tangible benefits for Bulgarian citizens and businesses: elimination of currency exchange costs, easier cross-border payments, greater price transparency and better access to financing.

Eurozone membership is also expected to stimulate trade, attract investment, and support job creation. Furthermore, it will provide Bulgaria with a stronger voice in Eurozone decision-making structures, such as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Eurogroup.

The euro will also make travel, employment, and doing business across the eurozone easier for Bulgarians, reflecting the country’s commitment to a unified and prosperous European Union, the Commission stated.