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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
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US Ambassador to Greece Held Meetings with Bulgaria's President and Caretaker Prime Minister

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Илияна Йотова се среща с посланика на САЩ в Гърция
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Accelerated development of the Vertical Gas Corridor as a key element of energy and economic security in Southeast Europe was a central topic in talks between caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and the US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle on April 1.

The importance of the corridor, which connects Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, was emphasised for diversifying energy supplies, increasing market liquidity and strengthening transatlantic cooperation.

The expansion of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Greece, along with Bulgaria’s access to Greek terminals, gives Bulgaria the opportunity to establish itself as an essential player in energy diversification across the region and Europe as a whole, President Iliana Iotova said following her meeting with Ambassador Guilfoyle.

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