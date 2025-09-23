Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins

Vaccines are available free-of-charge
From today, Sepetmber 23, COVID-19 vaccinations begin across all 28 regions of the country.
The vaccines are already available at the regional health inspectorates and will be provided free of charge to everyone who wishes to be immunised.
The vaccine is updated to give the best protection from the currently circulating strains.
It is recommended for persons aged 65 years and older; persons with chronic diseases, regardless of age; immunocompromised persons; pregnant women;medical personnel Any other person wishing to be vaccinated who does not fall into the groups mentioned above may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Doctor Milena Panayotova from RHI in Plovdiv said.