БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Митов за побоя над бившия зам. градски прокурор на София:...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Valium Rapist” from Netherlands Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази

He was accused of raping a Bulgarian woman

свръхинтелигентният самотник валиумният изнасилвач получи години затвор

Johan Stellingwerff, widely known in his native Netherlands as “The Valium Rapist”, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape of a Bulgarian woman.

He was acquitted on separate charges of raping a Hungarian woman. The sentence is from the court of first instance.

Stellingwerff was indicted in 2020 on two counts of rape. One of the victims was reportedly beaten with an electric stun baton and doused with ouzo. Following his arrest, he was held in permanent custody.

The two women involved in the case — a Bulgarian and a Hungarian — had both met the defendant in Sofia.

Public interest in Stellingwerff’s case has been immense in the Netherlands, where local media describe him as highly intelligent, perfectionist, yet deeply solitary — a man who at times displayed aggressive behaviour.

According to various reports, the Dutchman previously worked as a teacher, although he often failed to attend work. It is also alleged that he had been bullied at school during his youth.

His name is known to law enforcement authorities in several countries. Prosecutors in Spain and Malta had previously brought rape charges against him in 2016 and 2014 respectively, but were unable to prove his guilt.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Хитрост, за да избегнат толкамери: Шофьори все по-често използват отсечката от Кресна до Сандански
1
Хитрост, за да избегнат толкамери: Шофьори все по-често използват...
ГЕРБ и ИТН поставиха въпроса за ротационно председателство на Народното събрание
2
ГЕРБ и ИТН поставиха въпроса за ротационно председателство на...
Прекъснаха гледането на мярката на 15-годишния, убил с нож свой връстник в столичен мол
3
Прекъснаха гледането на мярката на 15-годишния, убил с нож свой...
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало" отказва участие в изпълнителната власт
4
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало"...
Жестокото убийство в Бургаско: Извършителят е заловен след близо 5 часа издирване
5
Жестокото убийство в Бургаско: Извършителят е заловен след близо 5...
Крие ли опасност решението на президента да ползва личния си автомобил?
6
Крие ли опасност решението на президента да ползва личния си...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
3
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
4
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
5
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
6
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...

More from: Bulgaria

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Invites King Charles III to Visit Bulgaria Again
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Invites King Charles III to Visit Bulgaria Again
Kozloduy Radioactive Waste Repository Expected to Become Operational Within Two Years Kozloduy Radioactive Waste Repository Expected to Become Operational Within Two Years
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
The Brutal Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: Perpetrator Captured After Nearly Five Hours of Search The Brutal Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: Perpetrator Captured After Nearly Five Hours of Search
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
The Attack on Prosecutor Ivo Iliev Was Intended to Kill Him, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Angel Kanev Said The Attack on Prosecutor Ivo Iliev Was Intended to Kill Him, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Angel Kanev Said
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Sofia Hosts the Annual Public Broadcasters International Conference Sofia Hosts the Annual Public Broadcasters International Conference
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Border Police Detain 10 Undocumented Migrants on the Samokov–Sofia Road Border Police Detain 10 Undocumented Migrants on the Samokov–Sofia Road
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в Закона за ДАР
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало" отказва участие в изпълнителната власт Борисов и Пеевски си стиснаха ръцете: "ДПС - Ново начало" отказва участие в изпълнителната власт
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
ГЕРБ и "ДПС - Ново начало" се разбраха - политически реакции и коментари в кулоари ГЕРБ и "ДПС - Ново начало" се разбраха - политически реакции и коментари в кулоари
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Митов за побоя над бившия зам. градски прокурор на София: Работи се по всички версии Митов за побоя над бившия зам. градски прокурор на София: Работи се по всички версии
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Трагедията в Бургаско: Повдигнато е обвинение на извършителя за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Свръхинтелигентният самотник: "Валиумният изнасилвач"...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Има ли посегателство срещу институциите и върховенството на закона...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
По света
Зеленски: Русия отново прави всичко възможно, за да избегне...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ