“Valium Rapist” from Netherlands Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Johan Stellingwerff, widely known in his native Netherlands as “The Valium Rapist”, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape of a Bulgarian woman.

He was acquitted on separate charges of raping a Hungarian woman. The sentence is from the court of first instance.

Stellingwerff was indicted in 2020 on two counts of rape. One of the victims was reportedly beaten with an electric stun baton and doused with ouzo. Following his arrest, he was held in permanent custody.

The two women involved in the case — a Bulgarian and a Hungarian — had both met the defendant in Sofia.

Public interest in Stellingwerff’s case has been immense in the Netherlands, where local media describe him as highly intelligent, perfectionist, yet deeply solitary — a man who at times displayed aggressive behaviour.

According to various reports, the Dutchman previously worked as a teacher, although he often failed to attend work. It is also alleged that he had been bullied at school during his youth.

His name is known to law enforcement authorities in several countries. Prosecutors in Spain and Malta had previously brought rape charges against him in 2016 and 2014 respectively, but were unable to prove his guilt.