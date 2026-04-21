Vazrazhdane Leader Kostadin Kostadinov: “Ideologies Collapsed” in These Elections

The leader of Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, said that “ideologies collapsed” in the latest election, arguing that voters prioritised stability over political doctrine.

Speaking at the party’s first press conference after Sunday’s vote, he thanked supporters and said the outcome was not unexpected.

“Perhaps we must admit that in these elections ideologies collapsed. What really won was the desire for calm, for long-term governance and a full mandate, so that the political instability of the past five years can finally come to an end,” he said.

Kostadinov congratulated the winning formation, Progressive Bulgaria, adding that it would now carry responsibility for the country’s direction in the coming years.

“For better, because it is good when one party assumes responsibility and answers only to its voters. There will be no coalition partners trying to exert pressure or shift blame. For worse, precisely for the same reason — there will be no excuses and no one to stand in the way. This is a result not seen almost since 1997,” he said.

Despite losing significant support, Kostadinov said his party was satisfied that some of its ideas appeared to have been adopted by the election winner.

“A large part of our views, according to analysts, were attributed to the winning formation. This means some of our ideas and causes have prevailed in these elections, even if carried by another party,” he said.

He also addressed left-leaning voters, arguing that Vazrazhdane could serve as their political representative.

“Left-wing voters can rely on us and be confident that they will have representation in parliament through ‘Vazrazhdane’,” he said.

Kostadinov acknowledged the result fell short of expectations but said the party would continue to pursue its programme and present itself as an alternative.

“We hear very clearly what our people are telling us. What our people said in these elections is that they clearly do not want ‘Vazrazhdane’ to govern them, but they do want ‘Vazrazhdane’ to be in parliament. On the other hand, our people want what we also want, but they apparently believe it is better for someone else to implement what we are saying, given that ‘Vazrazhdane’ has been portrayed as an extreme, radical and aggressive formation — which has nothing to do with the truth, but that is the propaganda. ‘Vazrazhdane’ will, however, remain the voice of truth in parliament. We will continue to be the awake conscience of the nation.”

Kostadinov outlined several urgent priorities for the new government, including fuel prices, electricity prices, food prices, and measures to control interest rates on loans.

He also said that the ideas of “Vazrazhdane” overlap with those of the formation led by Rumen Radev, although not completely.

“Our ideas do not fully overlap with the winning formation. In some of its statements, the winning formation says what we have been saying for years. They are saying what we have been talking about and doing for years, but in some sense, not 100%,” he said.

Kostadin Kostadinov also commented on the election result of GERB, saying the party’s “countdown has begun”.

“For GERB, the countdown has begun. What still keeps them afloat are their mayors, but next year there are local elections, and from what I see, corporate voting is already realigning… Essentially, oligarchy has no colour and no ideology — it has only a sense for money. Right now the wind is blowing in the direction of the winners, and it is normal for them to reposition themselves. The same oligarchs who once worked for GERB and MRF, previously worked for the Triple Coalition, BSP and the National Movement for Stability and Progress (NDSV),” he said.

He added that his party would not change its ideology.