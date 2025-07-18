БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Velislava Delcheva Elected as the New Ombudsman of Bulgaria

Velislava Delcheva on July 18 was appointed the new Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria. She was nominated by GERB-UDF.

Velislava Delcheva – Ombudsman:
"I am faced with the challenging task to justify the trust placed in me. I am taking on a great responsibility. The priorities in my work will be determined by the citizens, and the protection of their rights will be at the heart of the Ombudsman’s mission. Together with you, I hope we will find solutions to these problems. I am counting on constructive cooperation from the National Assembly."

