Vice President Iotova: Amendments to North Macedonia’s Progress Report Are a Great Success for Bulgaria

The European Parliament on July 9 voted to remove references to the "Macedonian language and identity" from the report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia towards EU membership were described as a very big success for Bulgaria by Vice President Iliana Iotova.

“I sincerely thank all my fellow Members of the European Parliament. It is extremely difficult to bring together the three largest political forces—parliamentary groups—to overturn the definitions that were originally included in the resolution on the Republic of North Macedonia’s progress. This is one of those cases that demonstrates how, when Bulgarian political parties act in unity in defense of the national interest, and are supported by Bulgarian institutions at all levels, the outcome is a success for Bulgaria. Let me also highlight the major role of President Radev’s letter, which he sent to all his fellow European leaders, explaining the state of human rights for Bulgarians in North Macedonia and raising the case of Ljupcho Georgievski. This is just one battle along the way,” Iliana Iotova said.

Iotova also commented on the recent actions of the national Anti-Corruption Commission.