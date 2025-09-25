БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Бившият френски президент Никола Саркози беше осъден на 5...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Пенсионерите ще могат да вземат пенсията си от всяка...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
ЕК откри две нови наказателни процедури срещу България
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Президентът Радев: Да изградим стена срещу покварата във...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Признаха Саркози за виновен в престъпен заговор с Кадафи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
"Тренд": При избори днес - ГЕРБ начело,...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Vice President on the Case Against the Mayor of Varna: It Can Now Be Considered a Political Process

Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
"I believe that support for the Mayor of Varna will continue to grow from this point onward. I congratulate all the citizens of Varna who have stood behind their mayor, and I hope that reason will prevail in this situation, because one could already speak of a political process," commented Vice President Iliyana Iotova in Plovdiv on September 25. She was attending a Bulgarian-Chinese economic forum held as part of the International Fair. In addition to discussing trade relations between the two countries, Iotova also addressed other current issues prior to the forum’s opening.

Iliyana Iotova – Vice President:
"At the moment, we need strengthened trade and economic ties in all parts of the world, particularly with Asian countries, whose relations we have somewhat neglected recently, including China."

"During the official state visit to China in 2019, President Rumen Radev and his counterpart Xi Jinping signed an agreement on strategic partnership. Unfortunately, this partnership has remained only on paper, stored in folders. There has not been a single significant project or any tangible progress in this direction. I therefore hope that, with the support of the non-governmental sector, trade and industrial chambers, economic organisations, and local authorities, some progress can finally be made."

The Vice President also commented on the water crisis:

"I was surprised by the sharp reaction of the mandate-holder, Mr Borisov, this morning, as it seemed he did not even give them two days to outline their vision and programme, to set out their steps, before issuing what I consider an unprecedentedly severe criticism – even towards the Prime Minister – the likes of which he has never received from the opposition. Let us give them some time. This issue is very complex; it did not arise overnight. We should ensure that it is not just words but also accompanied by practical measures. Yesterday, we were left somewhat hopeless when they mentioned the large sum – 3.5 billion leva. It was as if they initially said – we cannot handle this. But I am modest; I think we should give them time."

