Vice President on the Case Against the Mayor of Varna: It Can Now Be Considered a Political Process

"I believe that support for the Mayor of Varna will continue to grow from this point onward. I congratulate all the citizens of Varna who have stood behind their mayor, and I hope that reason will prevail in this situation, because one could already speak of a political process," commented Vice President Iliyana Iotova in Plovdiv on September 25. She was attending a Bulgarian-Chinese economic forum held as part of the International Fair. In addition to discussing trade relations between the two countries, Iotova also addressed other current issues prior to the forum’s opening.

Iliyana Iotova – Vice President:

"At the moment, we need strengthened trade and economic ties in all parts of the world, particularly with Asian countries, whose relations we have somewhat neglected recently, including China." "During the official state visit to China in 2019, President Rumen Radev and his counterpart Xi Jinping signed an agreement on strategic partnership. Unfortunately, this partnership has remained only on paper, stored in folders. There has not been a single significant project or any tangible progress in this direction. I therefore hope that, with the support of the non-governmental sector, trade and industrial chambers, economic organisations, and local authorities, some progress can finally be made."

The Vice President also commented on the water crisis: