Videos from Sofia Gynaecology Clinic Appear on Adult Websites

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Outgoing Health Minister Silvi Kirilov ordered an inspection

появиха клипове гинекологичен кабинет софия сайтове възрастни

A new series of recordings has surfaced on paid adult websites, this time originating from a gynaecology clinic in Sofia’s Reduta district. The case came to light after an anonymous tip was sent to the media, prompting institutions to launch an investigation.

The leaked footage shows women being filmed during medical examinations by a camera mounted in one corner of the consulting room. One of the images features Dr Venelin Ivanov, who is both an obstetrician-gynaecologist at the clinic and a co-owner of the company. He said he learned about the case from media reports.

Dr Venelin Ivanov, obstetrician-gynaecologist:
“The camera was set to record only outside working hours and to activate when it detected movement. It was not installed by me, but by a licensed company.”

According to Dr Ivanov, the incident is the result of a hacking attack.

Why didn’t you place the camera outside the consulting room rather than inside?
– Because the equipment is inside.

But the camera is capable to detect if someone tried to enter even if it is placed outside?
– That was the decision that was taken at the time.

Hours later, the Ministry of Health issued a statement on the case. The caretaker health minister, Silvi Kirilov, ordered an immediate inspection of the doctor’s practice. The ministry has urged patients to alert the authorities if they suspect the presence of illegal cameras in medical offices.

In the meantime, Dr Ivanov’s appointments for today have been cancelled. He said the camera would be removed to ensure greater security and protection for patients.

Investigators in Burgas Remove More Than 120 Secretly Filmed Videos of Beauty Salon Clients from the Internet

