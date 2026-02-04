Investigators in Burgas Remove More Than 120 Secretly Filmed Videos of Beauty Salon Clients from the Internet

More than 160 video clips and photographs showing female clients during laser hair removal procedures in the coastal city of Burgas have been taken down from pornographic websites. However, it remains unclear who was responsible for distributing the material. The domains hosting the content are registered in several different countries.

Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet

Investigators have managed to restrict access to a large proportion of the circulated videos.

Chief Inspector Asen Fortunov, head of the Economic Police Department at the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, said:

“At this stage, around 160 photographic materials have been identified. Of these, 120 have already been removed from the websites we were able to access. As for the rest, active correspondence is currently under way to have that content restricted as well.”

The hundreds of recordings were made using cameras installed in two beauty salons in Burgas, which have been searched by police. No arrests have been made so far. The cameras have been seized.

The prosecution is investigating the leak of videos from laser hair removal procedures in Burgas.

Chief Inspector Fortunov added:

“DVR devices, hard drives, mobile phones and computer systems have been seized. There are two commercial premises involved and three private addresses, which are indeed connected to the salons.” According to Shtelyan Dimitrov, spokesperson for the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office:

“Anyone who had access in one way or another to the videos in question could be considered a person who may have distributed them. No charges have been brought, and none can be expected at this stage, given the subject matter of the case.”

The beauty salons in question continue to operate.

“The prosecution does not have the authority to order the suspension of their activities,” Dimitrov said. Chief Inspector Fortunov noted that public concern remains high:

“The public is extremely worried. At this moment, many police departments, including those outside the city, continue to receive reports, including from individuals who feel threatened that their images may also be distributed.”

At present, there is no information to suggest that recordings from other beauty salons in Burgas have been leaked.

