Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut

Investigators are examining all possible scenarios in connection with the deaths of three men at Petrohan Hut. The inquiry includes tracing additional individuals linked to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) associated with the site.

During a briefing, authorities confirmed that ballistic traces were found in the heads of the three deceased. The individuals being sought are not known to have any prior criminal record. The NGO in question reportedly had an agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water in 2022 concerning nature conservation in the area.

Officials are also investigating whether minors were involved in the organisation. “Operational and investigative measures have indicated possible sect-related motives,” investigators said.

“Following receipt of the report yesterday, all relevant police teams were deployed given the nature of the information. Three bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered at the site. It will be determined whether the incident involves murder or suicide,” authorities added.

Autopsies and forensic examinations are ongoing, and all lines of inquiry remain open.

General Commissar Zahari Vaskov, Director of the National Police, stated: “The organisation appears to function as a closed community with sect-like characteristics. To date, no reports regarding the organisation’s activities have been filed by state institutions or local authorities with the regional police directorate.”

Weapons found near the bodies were legally owned, according to the investigation. The initial report was made by a witness.

While autopsy results are expected later today, investigators emphasised that no evidence of illegal activity by the NGO has yet been established. Authorities declined to comment on whether any arrests have been made.