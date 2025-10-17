БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Viktoria Boyadzhieva is the New News Presenter on BNT

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
For me, rejoining the BNT team is like returning home, she said

виктория бояджиева новата водеща света нас бнт

Viktoria Boyadzhieva is joining the news team of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). Starting Monday, 20 October, she will present the morning, midday, and late editions of the newscasts “Around the World and at Home” on BNT 1.

“Rejoining the BNT team feels like coming home. This is the television that laid the foundations of my professional principles and on-screen skills. It taught me that maintaining high standards in one’s work is a personal battle, regardless of the platform or the circumstances. My new role as anchor of ‘Around the World and at Home’—the oldest and most trusted news programme in Bulgaria—is both a great challenge and an enormous honour,” Viktoria Boyadzhieva says.

Boyadzhieva began her journalistic career in 2014 and first appeared on screen in 2017 with BiT Television. She joined BNT in 2018 as a reporter for “Around the World and at Home”, and made her documentary debut the same year with “The Vineyard of the Wolf Hills”, a film dedicated to Georgia.

Later, she worked as a reporter for NOVA Television and authored the segment “Between the Lines.”

