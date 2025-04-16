Voting on the No Confidence Motion Against the Government Scheduled for April 17

The parliamentary debate on the second no-confidence vote against the Zhelyazkov cabinet has concluded. The vote is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 2:30 PM.

According to the rules, the vote must be held no earlier than 24 hours after the end of the debate.

This is the second no-confidence motion brought against the government. It was submitted by the parliamentary group Morality, Unity, Honor (MECH), with the backing of Vazrazhdane and Velichie. The primary motive cited is the government's failure in the fight against corruption.