БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Два военни хеликоптера се включиха в гасенето на пожара в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е...
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази
between salary increases forestry agriculture hail fisheries sectors
Снимка: БТА

The meeting was productive and an agreement has been reached—this was the announcement made by Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov during a press briefing at the ministry, following negotiations with the trade unions on July 14. The consensus includes salary increases between 15% and 20% in the Forestry, Agriculture, Hail Suppression, and Fisheries and Aquaculture sectors. Earlier today, a protest by employees of forestry and hunting enterprises escalated into clashes with police on the Trakia Motorway.

“We agreed on an increase in personnel expenditure, effective July 1, in the following sectors: Regional Directorates of Agriculture – 20%, Executive Agency for Hail Suppression – 15%, and the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture – 15%. The goal of this increase is to reduce wage disparities within these systems and structures. The condition is that the funds be allocated both to minimize pay imbalances and to raise salaries across the specified institutions.
In the Forestry sector, we reached an agreement for a 15% salary indexation, also effective July 1, with priority given to the lowest wage brackets, specifically those earning up to 2,000 BGN. This is a proposal that will now need to be approved by the Ministry of Finance and follow the legal procedure for a Cabinet decision,” Minister Tahov said.

The forestry workers’ protest on Trakia Motorway ended around 2:00 PM. Despite tensions and clashes with police, the motorway was not blocked.

“These funds should be secured with a Council of Ministers decision, and we will be monitoring closely how this unfolds in the coming days. As a result, we are canceling the protest scheduled for tomorrow,” announced Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
4
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли блокирана магистрала "Тракия"? (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
5
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли...
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
6
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
4
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
5
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
6
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре

More from: Bulgaria

European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after His Arrest during Protest of Foretsry Workers Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after His Arrest during Protest of Foretsry Workers
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Forest Workers Protest in Bulgaria, Clashes between Police and Protesters near Plovdiv (PHOTOS and VIDEO) Forest Workers Protest in Bulgaria, Clashes between Police and Protesters near Plovdiv (PHOTOS and VIDEO)
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Around 60 Deacres of Pine Forest Burned in the Wildfire in Rila Around 60 Deacres of Pine Forest Burned in the Wildfire in Rila
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Large Fire Rages in Villa Area Near Burgas – Homes Burning, Evacuations Underway Large Fire Rages in Villa Area Near Burgas – Homes Burning, Evacuations Underway
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Dangerously Hot Weather Across the Country Today Dangerously Hot Weather Across the Country Today
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите "Гори", "Земеделие", "Борба с градушките" и "Рибарство"
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите "Гори",...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
У нас
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Д-р Ирена Шикова съобщи за заплахи към нея, оттегля се, докато тече...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
7000 военнослужещи и близо 250 бойни машини "дефилираха"...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Приключи протестът на горските служители на АМ "Тракия",...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Около 60 декара борова гора са изгорели в пожара в Рила
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ