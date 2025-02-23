НОВИНИ
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro

защита българския лев протест възраждане бнб еврото снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
00:14, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
The WCC-DB (We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria) coalition also condemned the attempted storm on the European Commission building in Sofia during the protest organised by "Vazrazhdane' party on February 22.

"The actions of the national traitors working against Bulgaria's European path are blatant, aggressive, and shameless," wrote Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" on Facebook.

"What is the government, which claims that the Eurozone is is supposedly a priority, doing to help people differentiate between facts and lies, and propaganda? And to stand against the hooliganism and aggression that are now threatening people's lives? When will the active information campaign on the advatntages of adopting the euro begin? We will support you – we are a constructive opposition when it comes to our national interests and priorities! And we'll help you fix the budget, just show that you're willing to work for Bulgaria!" Denkov continued.

The co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov also spoke on the topic.

“I strongly condemn the vandalism to the European Commission building in Sofia by Vazrazhdane and their supporters. The Russian wind has winged the most extreme factions of our population, led by people who 'sell' them false narratives that the euro is a threat. But isn't the currency board supposed to mean that for every lev, there must be euro backing? But who cares about these facts. It's not corruption that's to blame for Bulgaria's poverty, it's not the lack of justice that's a problem, it's not the thugs who are still trying to take over regulatory and judicial institutions. The euro is the problem… There is no dumber argument than this one, which, besides everything else, shifts attention away from the real problems and the installation of new incompetent people in state institutions. And perhaps that's precisely the point of today's display," Petkov remarked.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane' party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight.

