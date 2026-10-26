Weather: Heavy Rain, Sharp Drop in Temperatures and Snow Expected Towards the End of the Week

Heavy rainfall and a significant drop in temperatures are expected towards the end of the week, with the snow line gradually descending and snow possible even in lower-lying mountain areas.

Rain will fall in many parts of the country over the coming hours. Cloud cover will break over western Bulgaria, and frost will be possible in the high plains there in the morning. In the rest of the country, minimum temperatures will range from 3°C to 11°C.

Rain is also expected tomorrow, initially in the eastern half of the country, with heavier downpours in the north-eastern regions, where there will also be thunderstorms.

Later in the day, rain will spread to the rest of northern Bulgaria. Light to moderate north-westerly winds will continue. Maximum temperatures will be considerably lower, ranging from 9°C to 17°C, and around 11°C in Sofia.

Rain is also expected along the Black Sea coast, with heavier downpours along the northern coastline. North-westerly winds will temporarily become strong.

It will also be very windy in the mountains, with moderate north-easterly winds, becoming strong at higher elevations. Rain is expected, turning to snow at higher altitudes, with the rain-snow line descending. Maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will be around 3°C to 4°C below zero.

Turning to the weather in Europe, rain is expected across the British Isles, along the north-western coast of France, in the Netherlands and in the southern parts of the Scandinavian Peninsula.

Rain will also fall in north-western Spain, while most of the Iberian Peninsula will enjoy sunny weather.

Tomorrow will also be sunny in the western parts of the Balkans, but the rest of the peninsula will see rainfall, with heavier downpours in south-eastern Romania.

In Bulgaria, rain is expected in many areas over the coming days. On Wednesday, rainfall is forecast in northern Bulgaria; on Thursday, in the north and east; and on Friday, in southern Bulgaria. Following tomorrow’s drop, maximum temperatures will rise slightly.

Heavier rainfall is expected on Saturday, when a new cold spell will begin. Snow is possible in lower-lying mountain areas.