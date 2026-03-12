БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Will Bread, Meat and Staple Foods Become More Expensive Due to Rising Fuel Costs?

Businesses don't rule out price adjustments if Middle East war continues

хляб

Manufacturers in Bulgaria are warning that every increase in fuel prices directly affects their costs — from raw material deliveries to transporting finished products to shops. So far, the prices of staple foods such as bread and meat have remained stable, but ongoing tensions in the Middle East could force adjustments.

The price of a barrel of crude oil has surpassed $100.

Fuel costs form a significant part of bread production — from baking to delivery to stores. For now, prices remain unchanged.

Dimitar Lyudiev, a baker, explained:
“We adjust prices when fuel costs change. The issue is that legally we cannot do so until August. Bread is closely monitored by the Commission for Consumer Protection and the National Revenue Agency for every price change. Otherwise, in terms of cost impact, it's about 3% to 4%, depending on the company and how production is organised."

Even small fuel price increases place a heavy burden on businesses.

Dimitar Lyudiev added:
“Our profit margins are modest, around 4–6%. When fuel costs, which make up 3–4% of production costs, rise, we are pushed to the limits of what is feasible. Since legal restrictions prevent us from raising prices, this creates a serious problem.”

It remains unclear how much bread and bakery products might rise in price.

Dimitar Lyudiev:
“It depends on how much fuel costs increase. The problem is that prices change daily, and we cannot adjust bread prices every day. Otherwise, we risk losing our customers entirely.”

Meat - another staple on the table - will almost certainly go up in price, says Georgi Popov, a meat farmer from Karnobatsko who raises more than 200 sheep.

Georgi Popov:
“The things we produce — feed for the animals, raw meat from our livestock — all go through transport and various logistics bases. It’s normal that prices increase as a result.”

Current forecasts suggest further fuel price increases due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Последвайте ни

