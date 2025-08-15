With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars

A woman driving with nearly 3‰ blood alcohol content injured an elderly woman and hit two parked cars in the "Tsurkva" neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported to the emergency number 112 at around 9:30 a.m. today, August 15, said Venislav Aleksov, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior – Pernik.

“A 53-year-old woman, driving a car from the village of Studena towards the "Tsurkva" district, hit a parked car on Dimitar Blagoev Street, which was positioned near a waste container. The impact caused the parked vehicle to move forward, injuring a 75-year-old woman who was disposing of rubbish at the time. The driver did not stop and continued on, hitting another parked car. Motorists travelling behind her witnessed the incident, caught up with her, and detained her in a citizens' arrest. When police arrived, they tested the visibly inadequate driver with a breathalyser, which registered 2.96‰ alcohol in the exhaled air,” Aleksov said.

The intoxicated driver provided a blood sample for chemical analysis and has been detained for up to 24 hours under police custody.

The 75-year-old injured woman was examined at “Rakhila Angelova” General Hospital in Pernik and kept under observation with multiple abrasions.

A forensic inspection was carried out at the scene, and the prosecution service was notified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the investigation is ongoing.