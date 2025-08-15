БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Потушен е пожарът от дерайлиралия товарен влак с цистерни...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Товарен влак с цистерни гори край село Пясъчево
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
близо промила пияна шофьорка рани възрастна жена удари два паркирани автомобила
Снимка: Ministry of Interior - Pernik

A woman driving with nearly 3‰ blood alcohol content injured an elderly woman and hit two parked cars in the "Tsurkva" neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported to the emergency number 112 at around 9:30 a.m. today, August 15, said Venislav Aleksov, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior – Pernik.

“A 53-year-old woman, driving a car from the village of Studena towards the "Tsurkva" district, hit a parked car on Dimitar Blagoev Street, which was positioned near a waste container. The impact caused the parked vehicle to move forward, injuring a 75-year-old woman who was disposing of rubbish at the time. The driver did not stop and continued on, hitting another parked car. Motorists travelling behind her witnessed the incident, caught up with her, and detained her in a citizens' arrest. When police arrived, they tested the visibly inadequate driver with a breathalyser, which registered 2.96‰ alcohol in the exhaled air,” Aleksov said.

The intoxicated driver provided a blood sample for chemical analysis and has been detained for up to 24 hours under police custody.

The 75-year-old injured woman was examined at “Rakhila Angelova” General Hospital in Pernik and kept under observation with multiple abrasions.

A forensic inspection was carried out at the scene, and the prosecution service was notified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the investigation is ongoing.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
3
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да обменят пари
4
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
5
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите
6
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
2
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
3
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
5
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Bulgaria

International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
Three Foreign Sculptors Made a Sand Figure of the Virgin Mary with the Child Three Foreign Sculptors Made a Sand Figure of the Virgin Mary with the Child
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ) Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
"Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР) "Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп - Путин: Разговор за мир или за бизнес?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Бойко Борисов за синхрона, разбойническата приватизация и...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Потребителската кошница - купуваме по-евтини яйца, сирене, ориз и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ