Woman in Life-Threatening Condition, Children Aged 3 and 5 Injured in Serious Crash Near Burgas Yesterday

A 77-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition following a serious road accident on the Burgas–Sredets road, near the junction for the village of Cherni Vrah. The accident happened yesterday at around 9.30 am, after a 79-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to give way to another car driven by a 36-year-old man from Burgas.

Upon impact, the second car veered off the road. The driver’s 77-year-old grandmother was seriously injured.

The woman suffered fractures to her chest and pelvis and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Burgas University Hospital.

The driver’s two children, boys aged three and five, were also travelling in the car. They were examined at the hospital and discharged in good general condition.