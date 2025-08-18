Woman in Serious Condition after ATV Accident in Beli Osam

A 38-year-old woman is in serious condition following an ATV accident in the village of Beli Osam, near Troyan, (Central Northern Bulgaria) the press office of the District Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in the city of Lovech reported on August 18.

According to initial information, the woman was driving her ATV behind a car at around 3:30 pm yesterday. While overtaking, the car’s front hood opened, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. She collided with the car, fell onto the road, and was struck by the ATV. The woman was taken to a hospital in Pleven in serious condition.

Tests for alcohol and drugs on the driver of the car returned negative.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened at the Troyan Police Department, and the inquiry is ongoing.