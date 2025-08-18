Young Woman Seriously Injured in Car–Bus Collision Undergoes Surgery

A young woman who was seriously injured in a traffic accident involving a car and a city bus has undergone surgery, the University Hospital for Emergency Medicine "Pirogov" announced today, August 18.

The operation was performed by the trauma team led by Assoc. Prof. Mihail Rashkov. The hospital noted that this is the first in a series of surgeries the patient is expected to undergo. She remains under intensive care and active monitoring in the neurosurgical intensive care unit at "Pirogov" University Hospital.

The accident occurred in Sofia a few days ago when a car collided with a city bus. One person was killed, and four others were hospitalised following the serious accident. The driver of the car was detained, and Sofia City Court recently ordered that he remain in custody.