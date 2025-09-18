БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Zhelyazkov Cabinet Survives Fifth No-Confidence Vote

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
The subject of the no-confidence vote is ‘Justice and Internal Order

fifth vote confidence zhelyazkov cabinet fails
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on September 18 survived a no-confidence vote over failures in the sectors of internal security and justice. It was tabled by the We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH), and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF).

The vote saw 101 MPs in favour, 133 against, and no abstentions.

“This motion of no confidence was not successful, and the government will continue its work. It continues to work for stability in the country,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said following the vote.

He also commented on the tensions outside the parliament today.

“Politics is about building trust, not sowing hatred. The proper place for debate is in the parliamentary chamber,” the Prime Minister said.

He called for Bulgarian democracy to be safeguarded wisely, noting that it has endured many challenges and faces more ahead. He also thanked everyone who supported the government.

Rosen Zhelyazkov added that he expects a sixth motion of no confidence in the near future.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva

***

This is the fifth vote of no confidence in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet. It was submitted by WCC-DB, MECH and ARF on September 12 over failures in the sectors of internal security and justice, and worsening state capture. The first vote was for failure in the foreign policy sector, followed by one for failure in the fight against corruption, then for failure in the area of fiscal policy, and the fourth, for failure in the environment and water management sector.

