БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

€280,000 for… sand? European Public Prosecutor investigates alleged mussel farm fraud near Cape Emine

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

The underwater footage revealed no traces of infrastructure associated with a mussel farm; the seabed consisted solely of sand.

280 000 евро пясък европрокуратурата разследва предполагаема измама мидена ферма нос емине

Underwater inspections ordered by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia have recently revealed that an EU-funded mussel farm in the Black Sea may in fact be nothing more than sand.

The project concerns an “innovative black mussel farm” financed under the Maritime and Fisheries Programme and located in the Black Sea, southeast of Cape Emine, in the municipality of Nesebar.

Approved in July 2020 under a grant agreement with a completion deadline of September 2021, the farm was expected to become operational in July of that year. An expert from the Institute of Oceanology in Varna was listed as the author of the technical design, yet the investigation found that he had neither prepared nor signed it.

After a request for final payment was submitted, an on-site inspection in August 2021 by Bulgaria’s State Fund “Agriculture” uncovered discrepancies between the declared and the actual implementation of the project. Inspectors found only four buoys marking the supposed site; the underwater installations could not be verified due to a lack of suitable equipment.

At the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, on 1 October this year investigators and divers from the General Directorate “Border Police” – Burgas carried out a seabed inspection covering 240,000 square metres using underwater and aerial drones. They identified three surface buoys at the designated coordinates, while one was missing — and none of them were connected to each other. The underwater video footage showed no trace of any infrastructure associated with a mussel farm; the seabed was entirely sandy.

For the implementation of the project, the beneficiary received more than €280,000, of which over €210,000 came from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and the remainder from the national budget.

The investigation is ongoing, supported by the General Directorate “National Police.”

Source: BNR

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
1
Почина момчето, което беше намушкано в столичен мол
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
2
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират средствата в евро
3
Поредна измама - промени банковата си сметка, за да превалутират...
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
4
Момче на 15 години е намушкано в столичен мол, с опасност за живота е
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
5
Сензационни отломки от миналото: Кораб на дъното пред Харманите
"При 180 км/ч всичко отива на вятъра": Висока скорост ли е причината за трагедията на пътя край Созопол?
6
"При 180 км/ч всичко отива на вятъра": Висока скорост ли...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
5
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Bulgaria

15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia
15-Year-Old Boy Died of His Wounds after Being Stabbed in Shopping Mall in Sofia
Municipal Company “Sofekostroy” Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts Municipal Company “Sofekostroy” Assigned to Handle Rubbish Collection in Lyulin and Krasno Selo Districts
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
European Public Prosecutor’s Office Is Investigating Two Directorates in Plovdiv Municipality European Public Prosecutor’s Office Is Investigating Two Directorates in Plovdiv Municipality
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year Each Person in Bulgaria Throws Away 93 kg of Food Per Year
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv Explosion in a Flat in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Electric Scooter Accident in Ruse
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Европрокуратурата разследва две дирекции в Общината в Пловдив
Европрокуратурата разследва две дирекции в Общината в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Трагедия в мол: Задържаните за смъртта на 15-годишното момче са негови връстници Трагедия в мол: Задържаните за смъртта на 15-годишното момче са негови връстници
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско Санкции за инструктора и за изпитващия на загиналото момче, шофирало при катастрофата в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Кризата с боклука в София: Общинска фирма е ангажирана да извозва...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Математически неволи: Може ли броят на видовете ракообразни да не е...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
След "кражбата на века": Лувърът остава затворен
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Нов протест за запазване на Боянското блато
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ