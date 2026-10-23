БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Търговски кораб е ударен от дрон в Черно море и потъва...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Президентът Йотова: Ще поискам оставката на шефа на НСО...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
ЦИК е готова за изборите в неделя: Всички машини са...
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Левски засенчи Виктория и ликува в Лига Европа
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Bulgargaz' Requested Urgent Meeting with Mayor Terziev Regarding Sofia District Heating Company's Debts

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Запази
булгаргаз предлага поевтиняване природния газ юни
Снимка: archive/BGNES

Bulgaria's state-owned public natural gas supplier, Bulgargaz EAD, has requested an urgent meeting with the Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, over the debts owed by Sofia district heating company, Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD, the company announced in a statement to the media on October 23.

In connection with negotiations on signing a new natural gas supply contract with Sofia district heating for 2027, and in view of the start of the heating season and the low level of payments by the district heating company, the management of Bulgargaz EAD has requested full and up-to-date information from Sofia district heating company on its financial and liquidity position. This includes information on revenue from electricity sales through the Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange EAD (IBEX), an updated payment schedule for amounts owed to Bulgargaz EAD until the end of the 2026/2027 price period, and a 13-week forecast of expected cash flows and sources of financing.

Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD owes Bulgargaz EAD more than €900 million and has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreed repayment schedule. Up-to-date financial information is therefore needed to enable Bulgargaz to assess the district heating company’s ability to pay for current natural gas supplies and repay its accumulated debt, the statement reads.

“The continued growth of liabilities and insufficient payments make it necessary to secure specific commitments backed by guaranteed financing. To date, Bulgargaz EAD has still not received the requested information from Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD, despite the public supplier’s explicit insistence that the data be provided by 22 October this year.

Bulgargaz EAD considers it unacceptable that, with the heating season under way and accumulated debts exceeding €900 million, Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD continues to withhold even basic information about its financial position. This casts serious doubt on the district heating company’s readiness to take concrete action to resolve its deepening financial problems.

The management of Bulgargaz EAD has now requested a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev next week in order to seek an urgent solution to the problems surrounding Toplofikatsiya.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
1
Белезници за гарда на НСО след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски ботуш!
2
ДПС: България не е казарма и Радев няма да ни тъпче с диктаторски...
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да подаде оставка
3
Началникът на НСО генерал-майор Емил Тонев заяви готовност да...
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме бързо правосъдие и ясно написани закони
4
Първата съпруга на Милен Цветков: Надявам се някой ден да имаме...
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени в защита на журналистите след инцидента със Соня Колтуклиева
5
Съюзът на българските журналисти настоява за законодателни промени...
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на председателя на НС Михаела Доцова
6
ГЕРБ-СДС няма да внасят подпис с искане за оставката на...

Най-четени

Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя наполовина и изгради близо 3000 км нови магистрали?
1
Добрият пример: Как за 10 г. Полша намали жертвите на пътя...
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
2
Затоплянето ще продължи до сряда, в четвъртък се очакват нови валежи
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към пристанището на Одеса
3
Русия: Поразихме товарен кораб, транспортиращ военни доставки към...
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с обществени поръчки
4
ДАНС и ГДБОП влязоха в Община Сунгурларе заради злоупотреби с...
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между Карнобат и Айтос (СНИМКИ)
5
Един загинал и един тежко ранен при верижна катастрофа между...
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да изнесат от болница „Св. Георги“ в Пловдив
6
Източването на НЗОК: Чанта с лични карти на пациенти са опитали да...

More from: Economy

Despite Trade Unions’ Opposition, Minimum Wage Remains at €660
Despite Trade Unions’ Opposition, Minimum Wage Remains at €660
PM Rumen Radev: German Investments Are a Driving Force Behind Bulgaria's Industrial Development and Bring Successful Business Models into the Economy PM Rumen Radev: German Investments Are a Driving Force Behind Bulgaria's Industrial Development and Bring Successful Business Models into the Economy
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Eurostat: Bulgaria Records EU’s Fastest Rise in Fuel Prices for Second Consecutive Month Eurostat: Bulgaria Records EU’s Fastest Rise in Fuel Prices for Second Consecutive Month
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Retail Chain Warehouses Under Scrutiny – What the Joint Inspections by the Commission for Consumer Protection, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the National Revenue Agency Revealed Retail Chain Warehouses Under Scrutiny – What the Joint Inspections by the Commission for Consumer Protection, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the National Revenue Agency Revealed
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Markup of 140% — Commission for Consumer Protection Releases New Data on Inspections of Retail Chains Markup of 140% — Commission for Consumer Protection Releases New Data on Inspections of Retail Chains
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Following the Attacks on Commercial Ships: Problems with Grain Transportation in the Black Sea Following the Attacks on Commercial Ships: Problems with Grain Transportation in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и последвала оставка (ОБЗОР)
Хронология и факти: Инцидентът с Колтуклиева, обвинение и...
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Вълна от реакции след инцидента с Колтуклиева (ОБЗОР) Вълна от реакции след инцидента с Колтуклиева (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка Началникът на НСО Емил Тонев е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:10 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното му задържане Повдигнаха обвинение на гарда от НСО, искат постоянното му задържане
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дрон падна между селата Бърложница и Драготинци
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
"Булгаргаз" поиска спешна среща с кмета Терзиев за...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Отново потопен кораб в Черно море: Един загинал и трима в неизвестност
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Български моряци първи са пристигнали до поразения край Костанца кораб
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ