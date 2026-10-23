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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Progressive Bulgaria': We Will Not Allow the Incident Involving Sonya Koltuklieva to Be Used to Rehabilitate the “Assemblage”

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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The opposition's call for the Speaker of Parliament to resign is inappropriate, the party said

първи коментари парламента поискаха свикване консултативния съвет национална сигурност
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Progressive Bulgaria will not allow the incident involving Sonya Koltuklieva to be used to rehabilitate the “assemblage", the party said on October 23.

“Progressive Bulgaria” opposes any excessive use of force and believes that the law and the rules must apply to everyone. Violations are unacceptable, whether committed by representatives of institutions, memebrs of the public or members of the media. We await the results of the investigation and believe that such incidents should neither be provoked nor allowed to occur, nor exploited for political gain.

NSP Chief Major General Emil Tonev Says He Is Prepared to Resign

The opposition's demand for the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly is inappropriate and not only ignores the procedures established by the NSP, but also reveals an attempt to resurrect the “assemblage". The attempt to use this incident to rehabilitate the “assemblage” will not succeed, the party said.

    ***

    The "assemblage" is a term often used to refer informally to the power-sharing cooperation between the two main political blocs in the Bulgarian government from June 2023 to March 2024: "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and GERB-UDF. The term highlighted the nature of the arrangement as a potentially reluctant or temporary gathering of different political entities, rather than a traditional, cohesive coalition government. The "assemblage" fell apart before the agreed rotation of governance seats.

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