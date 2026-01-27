БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава срещите си за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Рая Назарян след срещата си с президента Илияна Йотова:...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Частично бедствено положение в шест села в Община Ардино
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Четири области са в предепидемична...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'We Continue the Change' Leader Asen Vasilev: 'Our Coalition Is United, and Rumen Radev Can Support Us if He Wishes'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
EN
Запази
асен василев коалицията единна иска румен радев подкрепи
Снимка: BTA

“Our coalition is united, and what has always been important – and remains so – is the direction in which the country is heading. If Rumen Radev wishes, he can support us,” said Asen Vasilev, leader of We Continue the Change, speaking to journalists during the Sofia Economic Forum on January 27.

Regarding discussions on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, Vasilev stated that this is a matter for the individuals with whom President Iliana Iotova will hold consultations, adding that at this stage, parties should not intervene in the process.

On the timing of early parliamentary elections, Vasilev said the date depends on the President’s decision, noting that it is more likely the elections will take place in April rather than on 29 March, due to the school holidays around Easter. He emphasised that there is no deliberate delay in the procedure.

Regarding the talks for a caretaker prime minister, Vassilev said that this is a question for the people with whom President Iliana Iotova will hold consultations, adding that at this stage the parties should not interfere in the process.

Vasilev also noted that discussions with partners from 'Democratic Bulgaria' focus on the country’s vision for the future. Following Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area and the eurozone, he said, it should be clearly defined what kind of country we want to live in and what kind of Europe we aspire to. Within the coalition, there is clear unity around the idea of a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe and a unified army capable of defending the country, which Vasilev described as the best way for Bulgaria to ensure its security.

When asked whether a government including GERB and Rumen Radev is possible, after GERB indicated that “anything is possible,” Vasilev responded negatively, saying that such an option is not on the agenda.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
1
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и търговците не могат да я отказват
2
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път в Ямбол
3
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път...
Близо 68% от всички левови банкноти са вече изтеглени от обращение
4
Близо 68% от всички левови банкноти са вече изтеглени от обращение
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре
5
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре
Дъждът ще премине в сняг и ще се образува нова снежна покривка
6
Дъждът ще премине в сняг и ще се образува нова снежна покривка

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
4
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Politics

President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan after Meeting with President Iliana Iotova: Caretaker PM Should Not Be a Political Figure Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan after Meeting with President Iliana Iotova: Caretaker PM Should Not Be a Political Figure
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Will Assess Partnership with Rumen Radev’s Future Project Once Election Platform Is Clear 'Vazrazhdane' Will Assess Partnership with Rumen Radev’s Future Project Once Election Platform Is Clear
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
President Iotova to Meet Parliament Speaker Nazaryan as Part of Procedure for Appointing Caretaker Government President Iotova to Meet Parliament Speaker Nazaryan as Part of Procedure for Appointing Caretaker Government
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Government at Odds: Outging Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Dispute Over Parliamentary Approval of Bulgaria’s Membership in Trump’s Board of Peace Government at Odds: Outging Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Dispute Over Parliamentary Approval of Bulgaria’s Membership in Trump’s Board of Peace
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: We Raise Strategic Partnership with the USA to an Even Higher Level Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: We Raise Strategic Partnership with the USA to an Even Higher Level
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Седмица на консултации за служебен премиер: Рая Назарян първа се срещна с президента Илияна Йотова
Седмица на консултации за служебен премиер: Рая Назарян първа се...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
6 села в община Ардино са откъснати от света, след като река Арда заля мост 6 села в община Ардино са откъснати от света, след като река Арда заля мост
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Училищни психолози предлагат "час по емпатия" срещу насилието сред деца Училищни психолози предлагат "час по емпатия" срещу насилието сред деца
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Треска за злато – кои държави забогатяха от войните? Треска за злато – кои държави забогатяха от войните?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Координационният център: На пазара има достатъчно евро, изтеглянето...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Росен Плевнелиев пред БНТ: Румен Радев абдикира от поста, за да се...
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
У нас
България изрази критики към подхода на Скопие в диалога за ЕС
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, който причини катастрофата с две жертви край Бургас, е...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ