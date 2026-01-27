'We Continue the Change' Leader Asen Vasilev: 'Our Coalition Is United, and Rumen Radev Can Support Us if He Wishes'

“Our coalition is united, and what has always been important – and remains so – is the direction in which the country is heading. If Rumen Radev wishes, he can support us,” said Asen Vasilev, leader of We Continue the Change, speaking to journalists during the Sofia Economic Forum on January 27.

Regarding discussions on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, Vasilev stated that this is a matter for the individuals with whom President Iliana Iotova will hold consultations, adding that at this stage, parties should not intervene in the process.

On the timing of early parliamentary elections, Vasilev said the date depends on the President’s decision, noting that it is more likely the elections will take place in April rather than on 29 March, due to the school holidays around Easter. He emphasised that there is no deliberate delay in the procedure.

Vasilev also noted that discussions with partners from 'Democratic Bulgaria' focus on the country’s vision for the future. Following Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area and the eurozone, he said, it should be clearly defined what kind of country we want to live in and what kind of Europe we aspire to. Within the coalition, there is clear unity around the idea of a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe and a unified army capable of defending the country, which Vasilev described as the best way for Bulgaria to ensure its security.

When asked whether a government including GERB and Rumen Radev is possible, after GERB indicated that “anything is possible,” Vasilev responded negatively, saying that such an option is not on the agenda.

Source: BTA