12-Year-Old Boy in Coma after E-Scooter Accident near Nesebar – Was Not Wearing a Helmet

The injured child is in serious condition

The 12-year-old boy who is in a coma after falling from an electric scooter near Nesebar (at the Bulgarian seaside) was not wearing a protective helmet. The child was riding alone on a cycle lane at night, despite the legal ban on minors operating such vehicles.

A similar incident occurred in Dupnitsa over the weekend, where two 12-year-old girls were injured after their electric scooter collided with a lorry.

The latest accident happened around 10 p.m. last night, October 13, in the “Cholakova Cheshma” villa zone near Kosharitsa. The boy reportedly lost control of the scooter while riding along the cycle path.

Mitko Dachev, Head of Security Police at the Nesebar Police Department, explained:

“There was no protective helmet. Excessive speed and loss of balance are among the main working versions being examined. We assume the personal transport vehicle belongs to the boy’s father.”

The injured boy is a citizen of Kazakhstan but lives with his family in Kosharitsa. He was urgently transported to Burgas University Hospital in a critical condition.

Dr Svetoslav Todorov, Deputy Director of the hospital in Burgas, said:

“The child arrived last night in a comatose state at the Emergency Department. He was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. A CT scan showed signs of brain contusion. Today, surgery was performed to address the life-threatening haematomas resulting from the severe cranial trauma. The prognosis is extremely serious.”
The section of the cycle lane where the accident occurred is straight and well-lit, seemingly safe — yet it was there that the boy lost control and fell.

In the town of Dupnitsa, another recent incident left two 12-year-old girls injured when their electric scooter crashed into a lorry.

“We’ve seen them — just the other day they were riding scooters like crazy, very fast, without helmets or anything!” said a local resident.
Police officers frequently catch children under 16 riding electric scooters, even though the law explicitly forbids it.

Mitko Dachev added:

“The primary responsibility lies with the parents. As a control authority, the police monitor compliance with the rules and restrictions, but this alone is not enough to stop children from using such vehicles.”

The parents of the two girls involved in the Dupnitsa incident will each be fined 500 leva.


