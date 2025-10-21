12-Year-Old Student Was Stabbed with a Knife at a School in Sofia

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing incident at a Sofia school, the polie reported. The incident occurred this morning, October 21.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the call about the injured student was received at 10:10 a.m. The boy was transported to Pirogov emergency hospital with a deep laceration in the shoulder area and is not in life-threatening condition. He has been admitted to the trauma ward.

The attacker, a 15-year-old student, reportedly stabbed the younger boy during a break at 94th Secondary School in the Hristo Botev neighbourhood of Sofia.

According to the school’s principal, the incident appeared to have happened during play, rather than following a conflict.

Lidiya Yarnova, Principal of 94th Secondary School: “These are extremely calm, well-behaved children, with no prior incidents or conflicts between them. The class teacher of the student involved happened to be on duty and reacted immediately. There was no tension that might have suggested such an event. We continuously remind students about safety — it remains unclear why and how the knife was in his possession.”

The 15-year-old perpetrator has been identified and detained by police, and the knife used in the attack has been recovered.