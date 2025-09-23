БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
120 Households Without Heating and Hot Water in “Druzhba 2” Neighbourhood – Protests Continue

How are people taking today's new developments in the case?

120 households without heating water druzhba protests continue
Снимка: BGNES

In parallel with the discussions at Sofia Municipality, on September 23 residents of 'Druzhba' 2 neighbourhood once again took to the streets in protest. How are people responding to the latest developments in the case?

Residents of the neighbourhood staged another protest against the planned repairs of the district heating company, which will leave nearly 120 households without heating and hot water during the winter months until the New Year.

“We don’t know what we will find once we start digging,” officials admitted. A repair schedule for “Druzhba 2” will be published, but its implementation cannot be guaranteed.

The repair works are scheduled to begin on 2 October and continue until 30 December.

The dissatisfied residents are demanding that the overhaul of the district heating company be carried out at another time of the year, rather than in the middle of winter.

Earlier today, a hearing was held at Sofia Municipality, where the director of the company confirmed that the works would be carried out in stages. He added that heating and hot water would be suspended only for periods of between two and five days at a time.

photos by BGNES

The company also stated that on Monday a detailed schedule would be published for the affected apartment blocks, specifying when residents will have heating and hot water and when they will not.

